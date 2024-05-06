What is the Triple Crown and how many horses have won it?

Will we see a Triple Crown winner in 2024?

The landmark 150th Kentucky Derby proved to be a memorable one, with Mystik Dan beating out two of the race's favorites, Sierra Leone and Fierceness, in a photo finish at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The thrilling triumph puts Mystik Dan one-third of the way to a rare Triple Crown. However, it's not a lock that the Derby winner will compete in the upcoming Preakness Stakes.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“We’re not committed to the Preakness, not yet,” trainer Kenny McPeek said, via The Associated Press. "I ran him back once in two weeks and it completely backfired on me. ... So, we’ll just watch him over the next week. It’ll be one of those (situations) where we’ll probably take it up to the last minute.

“We’ll let him tell us.”

If Mystik Dan is in the Preakness field, the horse will be looking to take another step toward history. Here's what to know about the Triple Crown:

What is the Triple Crown in horse racing?

The Triple Crown features three races for 3-year-old thoroughbred horses, with just weeks separating each event. A horse that emerges victorious in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes is dubbed a Triple Crown winner.

Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish, with Sierra Leone and Forever Young following in 2nd and 3rd.

What is the order of the Triple Crown races?

The Triple Crown begins with the Kentucky Derby, followed by the Preakness Stakes and then the Belmont Stakes.

What are the distances of the Triple Crown races?

The Belmont Stakes is the longest race at 1 1/2 miles. The Kentucky Derby is 1 1/4 miles long, while the Preakness Stakes is the shortest at 1 3/16 miles.

How many Triple Crown winners have there been?

Winning the Triple Crown is very hard to do. There have been just 13 Triple Crown winners in horse racing history, with the first one coming over 100 years ago.

Sir Barton was the first to claim the Triple Crown title all the way back in 1919, while Justify was the most recent to do so in 2018.

Here's a full look at the 13 Triple Crown winners:

Sir Barton, 1919

Gallant Fox, 1930

Omaha, 1935

War Admiral, 1937

Whirlaway, 1941

Count Fleet, 1943

Assault, 1946

Citation, 1948

Secretariat, 1973

Seattle Slew, 1977

Affirmed, 1978

American Pharoah, 2015

Justify, 2018

When is the Preakness Stakes 2024?

This next leg of the Triple Crown will take place on Saturday, May 18, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

When is the Belmont Stakes 2024?

The Triple Crown wraps up with the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 8, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The race comes just over a month after the Kentucky Derby.

Editor's note: This story was first published in 2023