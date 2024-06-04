Triple Crown season is coming to a close.

Following Mystik Dan’s win at the Kentucky Derby and Seize the Grey’s triumph at the Preakness Stakes, horse racing’s Triple Crown will wrap up with the Belmont Stakes.

While no horse can walk away with the Triple Crown in 2024, there is still plenty to look forward to at this year’s Belmont Stakes, including a switch in venue.

From location to schedule to horses, here’s what to know for the 2024 Belmont Stakes:

What is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes is an annual horse race, typically held on the first or second Saturday in June. The event is the third and final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

The 2024 Belmont Stakes is the 156th iteration and will feature nine races throughout the day.

Where is the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

The 2024 Belmont Stakes will be held at Saratoga Race Course instead of its longtime home of Belmont Park. The race will not return to Belmont Park until 2026 at the earliest due to renovations at the venue.

Saratoga Race Course was founded in 1863, making it one of the oldest racetracks in America, and is home to the Travers Stakes, nicknamed the “Midsummer Derby.”

2024 Belmont Stakes schedule

The Belmont Stakes will be held on Saturday, June 8, with a post time of 6:41 p.m. ET.

The full Belmont schedule is available here.

How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes

Belmont Stakes coverage begins on FS1 at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Coverage will move to FOX from 4-7 p.m. ET and then finishes off on FS2 from 7-8 p.m. ET.

2024 Belmont Stakes horses

Here are the post positions for every participant in the 2024 Belmont Stakes, along with their trainers, jockeys and odds:

Seize The Grey: D. Wayne Lukas, Jaime Torres, 8-1 Resilience: Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 10-1 Mystik Dan: Ken McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 5-1 The Wine Steward: Mike Maker, Manuel Franco, 15-1 Antiquarian: Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 12-1 Dornoch: Danny Gargan, Luis Saez, 15-1 Protective: Todd Pletcher, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1 Honor Marie: Whit Beckman, Florent Geroux, 12-1 Sierra Leone: Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 9-5 Mindframe: Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 7-2

2024 Belmont Stakes prize money

The total purse for the 2024 Belmont Stakes is $2 million.

The Preakness Stakes also had a $2 million purse, while the Kentucky Derby’s was set at $5 million.