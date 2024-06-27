Trending
Wimbledon

Prize money at 2024 Wimbledon hits new record high

The total prize fund is an 11.9% increase from 2023.

By Julia Elbaba

Share
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Tennis is returning to the iconic grass courts of Wimbledon.

The All England Club announced that the total prize money fund for the 2024 tournament is a record amount, creating much more of an incentive besides earning ranking points and a chance at a Grand Slam title.

Last year, tennis fans witnessed Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set match and Marketa Voundrousova pull off an upset against Ons Jabeur to secure the prestigious Wimbledon titles.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Will they be able to defend their titles, or will new champions be crowned? Here's what you need to know about prize money at 2024 Wimbledon:

When and where is 2024 Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will take place from Monday, July 1, through Sunday, July 14.

The tournament will be held on the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.

Tennis

Tennis Jun 14

Here's what Taylor Swift said in a letter to Iga Swiatek that brought her to tears

Wimbledon Jun 13

Wimbledon prize money increasing to record amount of about $64 million for 2024

How much does the Wimbledon singles winner get overall?

Men's and women's singles champions will receive $3,417,241.

How much do players earn per round in singles at Wimbledon?

Here is the prize money for men and women in singles at 2024 Wimbledon:

PlacePrize money
Champion$3,417,241
Runner-up$1,771,903
Semifinalist$904,936
Quarterfinalist$474,616
Fourth round$286,035
Third round$181,001
Second round$117,721
First round$75,926

What is the total Wimbledon purse in 2024?

The total prize fund is $63.47 million, which is an 11.9% increase from 2023.

The fund increase is reflected in each round, meaning players will benefit regardless of the round they lose.

This article tagged under:

Wimbledon
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us