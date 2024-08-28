There’s no better way to impress a lady at the U.S. Open than with a signature Honey Deuce cocktail—or so one hopeful gentleman thought.

A video capturing the moment has tennis fans buzzing.

On Monday at Louis Armstrong Stadium, a man eagerly made his way to his seat, double-fisting two iconic Honey Deuces, ready to watch American star Frances Tiafoe in action. However, just as he was about to sit next to a lady, someone else swooped in and handed her a drink first.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This is cinema. pic.twitter.com/gU3anzQtdM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2024

Clearly distressed by the situation, the man was left holding two $23 U.S. Open cocktails—and no lady.

It wouldn’t be a viral moment without fans chiming in on the interaction, or lack thereof.

“Good thing he has two drinks for himself now to numb the pain,” one user took to X. While another said, “$23 dollars and a crushed ego.”

Fans are also speculating whether the man knew the woman — or if it was in fact their first meeting.

The official drink of the U.S. Open, the Grey Goose Honey Deuce, has taken the tournament by storm.

Dubbed “the season’s hottest accessory,” the cocktail has become a crowd-favorite (450,000 cocktails sold during the 2023 tournament) among tennis fans, whether they’re soaking in action or hoping to mix and mingle, apparently.