It's all gold everything for tennis star Novak Djokovic.

A few weeks after achieving a career golden slam, the tennis GOAT is sporting golden tennis bags at the 2024 U.S. Open.

Djokovic, 37, secured a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, along with all four tennis Grand Slams throughout his illustrious career, to achieve the feat. The Serbian is in elite company with fellow tennis legends who have reached the milestone -- Steffi Graff (1988), Andre Agassi (1999) Rafael Nadal (2010) Serena Williams (2012).

Golden in Gotham. pic.twitter.com/Crv5MCfJCW — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2024

Djokovic, who has 24 Grand Slam singles titles to his name, walked out onto Arthur Ashe Stadium Monday night with his golden Head-branded bags, which have tennis fans divided.

Some U.S. Open goers are arguing that the star earned his right to showcase some of the dazzling equipment, while others are calling him out for arrogance.

"Djokovic walking out with two gold bags for his first match since the Olympics is a flex I fully approve of," one X user wrote.

Another wrote: "Djokovic has gotten quite arrogant these days. I really don’t understand what is this golden bag trying to prove. We get it. You won gold. But this screams insecurity to me."

The back of his bag also highlights all of the Grand Slams he has won at the four sites, along with the 40 ATP 1000 tournaments he has secured.

There is one record left on the line for Djokovic that he could take care of in the next two weeks -- winning his 25th major to become the all-time leader (men's and women's). He is currently tied at 24 with Margaret Court.

The second-seeded Djokovic will return to work in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday for his match against Laslo Djere.

