‘You guys can't touch me': Why Novak Djokovic called out Wimbledon fans after win

Novak Djokovic had some words for Wimbledon fans after his Round of 16 straight-set victory over Holger Rune.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, expressed his displeasure with the perceived lack of respect from the crowd on Monday.

In an on-court post-match interview, he quipped, "And to all those people who have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case me, have a goooooood night."

Paranoid or not, fragile or not, immature or not, this version of Djokovic is so, so much more authentic and enjoyable than the heart-throwing nonsense of a decade ago.



Glad he’s speaking his truth these last few years.#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/bB8VGFIhG3 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 8, 2024

Despite the apparent “boos” Djokovic received during the match, it remains unclear whether fans were chanting “Rune” instead.

Djokovic insisted the chants were in fact boos and said with his 20 years of experience on tour, he “knows all the tricks and how it works.”

He closed his argument by saying, “I’ve played in much more hostile environments, trust me, you guys can’t touch me."

When Rune was asked about the situation during his Wimbledon loss, he said it had been nice to hear his name chanted and insisted his opponent had been mistaken with his accusations.

“If you don’t know what’s happening, it probably sounded like ‘boo,’ but it was my name,” Rune said.

Djokovic is looking to further his solidify his place in tennis history in hopes of tying Roger Federer for the most Wimbledon championships (eight) and capture another Grand Slam title.

The Serbian is set to face No. 9 seed Alex de Minaur on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic talks about his motivation heading into the U.S. Open.