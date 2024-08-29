Trending

Source: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers agree to four-year contract extension reportedly worth $120M with $76M guaranteed
US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic reveals ‘demure' pre-match routine at US Open: ‘Call me Demurekovic'

"Before match, some mindful training," tennis star Djokovic took to TikTok ahead of his U.S. Open second win.

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ever wonder what Novak Djokovic's pre-match routine looks like?

Djokovic, the first man to achieve 90 or more victories at each of the Grand Slams — Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and U.S. Open — shared that his routine before Wednesday’s second-round victory in Flushing Meadows is something every tennis fan can relate to.

"Just call me Demurekovic," the Serbian tennis star took to TikTok. "Before match, some mindful training. #verymindful #demure."

@djokernole

Before match, some mindful training. #verymindful #demure

♬ original sound - Novak Djokovic

In the video, Djokovic gave fans a sneak peek into the 24-time Grand Slam champion's afternoon preparing for a match. This included warming his body up and talking match strategy with his coaches before heading out to the practice courts with his iconic golden tennis bags.

At the courts, he is seen catching Coco Gauff hitting some balls before he gets on court himself.

Later in the evening, Djokovic secured a win over his compatriot Laslo Djere at Arthur Ashe Stadium, proving his "demure" and "mindful" preparation was key to his success, as he advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open.

If you’re interested in adopting a routine like the GOAT’s, it’s worth noting that “demure” is an adjective meaning “affectedly modest, reserved, or serious,” according to Merriam-Webster. This word has been trending online recently, capturing widespread attention.

Djokoivic will continue his U.S. Open run in Round 3 on Friday as he sets his sights on a record breaking 25 Grand Slam titles.

