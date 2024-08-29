There is no doubt Frances Tiafoe feels right at home at the U.S. Open.

The American tennis star, who originally hails from Maryland, booked a spot in the third round of the Grand Slam and showed his love for one NBA star while doing so.

Ahead of his second-round match against Alexander Shevchenko on Wednesday, he sported a Jalen Brunson New York Knicks jersey.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Brunson, he’s the man here,” Tiafoe said about the star guard. “He’s damn near bigger than Jay-Z.”

“Brunson, he’s the man here, he’s damn near bigger than Jay-Z”



— Francis Tiafoe pic.twitter.com/h2ikOneyv9 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 29, 2024

It turned out the fifth-ranked American was representing his New York NBA roots because Mikal Bridges said he was going to make an appearance at the match.

"It's funny — I was actually trying to wear a Mikal Bridges [jersey] because he was coming to the match today and he texted me that he was coming to the match, but I'm just not a morning person, so I put it on and then when I took it off to go practice, I was, like, God, Jalen,” Tiafoe said.

Mikal Bridges & Jazz coach Will Hardy congratulate Francis Tiafoe on his 2nd-round win at the US Open pic.twitter.com/OnJSRfnGx8 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 28, 2024

Bridges, who played college basketball at Villanova alongside Brunson and fellow Knicks Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, will head to New York after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets.

Rise of American men's tennis

While it is the offseason for the NBA, world No. 20 Tiafoe has quite the challenge in round 3 of the U.S. Open, where he faces compatriot No. 13 Ben Shelton — a rematch of the 2023 U.S. Open quarterfinals, which Shelton won in four sets.

The two Americans, renowned for thriving in the electrifying atmosphere of New York City, are undoubtedly excited for this matchup.

"I definitely want to play against him — he's very much like me in how excited and energetic he is on the court and has such a big game and big shots and serves big and gets the crowd going," Tiafoe said. "He's young, funny, cracks jokes. Just about as immature as I am."

The enthusiasm is mutual on Shelton's side of the court, as well. But what is really motivating the 21-year-old star who resides in Florida is the growth of American tennis.

"The quality of U.S. men's tennis is 100% on the rise," Shelton said. "This is the most guys that we've had in this competitive position in a while. Everybody wants that big, next Grand Slam or next big moment for an American star, but I think the gradual improvement and progression is what's really going to put Americans more towards the top of the game."

Currently, the world top 20 consists of five American players — No. 20 Tiafoe, No. 16 Sebastian Korda, No. 14. Tommy Paul, No. 13 Shelton and No. 12 Taylor Fritz.

The last time an American man won the U.S. Open was Andy Roddick in 2003.

"There's a window, there's an opening in the game," Tiafoe said. "I think this is definitely the one that we can win. We just haven't done it yet. We have five guys in top 20, all guys are dangerous, all guys are capable."

Tiafoe and Shelton highlight the third round of men's tennis at the U.S. Open with first serve scheduled for Friday.

Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American at the U.S. Open, discusses his tournament so far this year and why Americans have had such a long drought at their home Grand Slam.