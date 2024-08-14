Trending
Full guide to record-breaking prize money at the 2024 US Open

Here's a look at how much the winners get overall and the amount broken down by round

By Julia Elbaba

Coco Gauff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their Women's Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2023 US Open

It’s an exciting time to be a star at the 2024 U.S. Open.

Players on both the ATP and WTA tours will be competing for the largest purse in tennis history at the Grand Slam in New York this year.

Last year, players and fans celebrated 50 years of equal prize money for men and women at the U.S. Open thanks to the endless efforts of Billie Jean King. But this year, players will reap more rewards than ever in each round of the tournament — win or lose. 

With the 2024 U.S. Open slated to begin on Aug. 26, here's how much winners will earn per round:

What is the total purse at the U.S. Open?

This year's U.S. Open will offer a total of $75 million in player compensation, with the sum representing a 15% increase from the 2023 tournament.

How much do U.S. Open champions get?

The men's and women's singles champions each get to take home $3.6 million.

The singles champions will see a 20% bump from $3 million to $3.6 million at this year's tournament.

How much do players at the U.S. Open win per round?

Here is a round-by-round breakdown of the 2024 U.S. Open prize money:

Main Draw Singles (men's and women's)

  • Champion: $3,600,000
  • Runner-up: $1,800,000
  • Semifinalists: $1,000,000
  • Quarterfinalists: $530,000
  • Round of 16: $325,000
  • Round of 32: $215,000
  • Round of 64: $140,000
  • Round of 128: $100,000
Main Draw Doubles (per team)

  • Champions: $750,000
  • Runners-up: $375,000
  • Semifinalists: $190,000
  • Quarterfinalists: $110,000
  • Round of 16: $63,000
  • Round of 32: $40,000
  • Round of 64: $25,000

