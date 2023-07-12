2023 Wimbledon men's semifinals how to watch, schedule, preview

It's almost time to crown another men's singles Wimbledon champion.

But before we do, four deserving men have to battle it out at the All England Club in hopes of securing two more wins.

The dream run for American Christopher Eubanks came to an end on Wednesday after he fell to No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev. We also saw No. 2 Novak Djokovic cruise into the semifinals en route to what could be his 24th Grand Slam singles title of all time.

So grab your strawbrries and cream -- here's everything you need to know to tune into the Wimbledon men's singles semifinals:

Who is in the 2023 Wimbledon men's semifinals?

The first semifinal is between No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev while the second semifinal is between No. 2 Novak Djokovic and No. 8 Jannik Sinner.

When is the 2023 Wimbledon men's semifinals?

The semifinals will be played one after the next on Friday beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

How to watch the 2023 Wimbledon men's semifinals:

Broadcast for the men's semifinals will be available on ESPN between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET.

Who is in the 2023 Wimbledon men's final?

The men's final will be between the winners Carlos Alcaraz-Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic-Jannik Sinner.

When is the 2023 Wimbledon men's final?

The final will be played on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

How to watch the 2023 Wimbledon men's final:

Broadcast for the men's final will be available on ESPN between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET.