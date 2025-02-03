Live updates: Super Bowl week gets underway with Opening Night in New Orleans

What to Know Super Bowl Opening Night is set to take place Monday night at Caesars Superdome, which will host Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Opening Night is the traditional "media day" to kick off Super Bowl week.

The Eagles will go first and take the stage at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time).

The Chiefs will join the Eagles for a joint team moment at 9:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. local time) before taking the stage for themselves.

Follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Super Bowl week with Opening Night in New Orleans.