Millions are excited for Super Bowl Sunday – and not just the football

Excitement is building in Las Vegas and across the country ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

An AP-NORC Poll found that 40% of adults are extremely or very excited for at least one aspect of Super Bowl Sunday.

Millions are eager to tune into the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. One-quarter of adults are extremely or very excited for the Super Bowl itself, the poll found. Another 27% are somewhat excited, while 48% have little interest in the matchup on the field.

Three in 10 men say they are extremely or very excited for the game compared to two in 10 women. The poll also found that Black adults are more interested in the game than white or Hispanic adults.

While football is the main event, not all of the Super Bowl anticipation is centered around the actual game.

Nearly 50% of adults are at least somewhat excited for Super Bowl commercials. Another 41% share that level of excitement for Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show and 35% are looking forward to the 20th annual Puppy Bowl.

The poll was conducted with 1,152 adults from Jan. 25-29, mostly before the Chiefs and 49ers had punched their Super Bowl tickets.