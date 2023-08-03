Women's World Cup Round of 16 schedule, matchups and how to watch info

It's win or go home from here on out at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Group play wrapped up on Thursday and the field of teams is down to 16. Some countries arrived at the Round of 16 in style, while others stumbled into the knockout phase.
Japan, England and Sweden dominated their respective groups, winning all three round-robin matches. Australia, France, Colombia and the Netherlands each won two matches in group play to lead their respective groups. Switzerland, meanwhile, landed atop an evenly matched Group A with one win and two draws.
The U.S. women's national team is back in the Round of 16 for the ninth consecutive Women's World Cup, but it will need to clean things up to avoid its earliest ever exit from the tournament. After beating Vietnam in the opener, the Americans salvaged a draw against the Netherlands and escaped elimination with a scoreless draw against Portugal.
Things will only get harder from here for the USWNT, beginning with a Round of 16 clash against Sweden on Sunday.
With group play in the books, let's look at the schedule, matchups and viewing information for the remaining matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Women’s World Cup Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, Aug. 5
Switzerland vs. Spain
- Time: 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT (Friday)
- Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
- TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Japan vs. Norway
- Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
- Location: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand
- TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Netherlands vs. South Africa
- Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT
- Location: Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Sunday, Aug. 6
Sweden vs. USWNT
- Time: 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT
- Location: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Monday, Aug. 7
England vs. Nigeria
- Time: 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT
- Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia
- TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Australia vs. Denmark
- Time: 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT
- Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
- TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Colombia vs. Jamaica
- Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
- Location: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
- TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
France vs. Morocco
- Time: 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT
- Location: Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia
- TV channel: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Quarterfinal, semifinal and final schedule
Thursday, Aug. 10
Quarterfinal 1: Spain/Switzerland vs. Netherlands/South Africa
- Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
- Location: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Friday, Aug. 11
Quarterfinal 2: Japan/Norway vs. Sweden/USWNT
- Time: 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT
- Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Saturday, Aug. 12
Quarterfinal 3: Australia/Denmark vs. France/Morocco
- Time: 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT
- Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Quarterfinal 4: England/Nigeria vs. Colombia/Jamaica
- Time: 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT
- Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Semifinal 1: Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner
- Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
- Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Semifinal 2: Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner
- Time: 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT
- Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Saturday, Aug. 19
Women’s World Cup third-place match
- Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
- Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Sunday, Aug. 20
Women’s World Cup Final
- Time: 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT
- Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)