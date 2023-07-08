USWNT star Megan Rapinoe announces she will retire at end of 2023 season

Trending
By The Associated Press

Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season.

Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion said.

The U.S. team is aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women's World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

