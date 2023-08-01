Trending
USWNT

USWNT fans stressed after Women's World Cup draw vs. Portugal

The USWNT's scoreless tie against Portugal had fans in their feelings

By Max Molski

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station.
Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images

Sophia Smith #11 of the United States reacts to a missed scoring opportunity during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 01, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Well, that’s not the way the two-time defending Women’s World Cup champions drew it up.

The U.S. women’s national team was in control of its destiny Tuesday leading into its final Group E match against Portugal. The squad advanced, but not in the dominant fashion it is accustomed to.

The team played a scoreless draw against Portugal and nearly saw its quest at a three-peat come to a close. It finished as the runner-up in Group E, meaning it will face the Group G winner – likely Sweden – Sunday with no room for error.

Here’s what fans were saying during and after Tuesday’s close call, with plenty of shade for USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski, “Barbie” jokes and appreciation for the goal post:

Women's World Cup 2023

Complete coverage of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

USWNT

USWNT advances to Women's World Cup Round of 16 with 0-0 draw vs. Portugal

USWNT

Chasing history or going down in infamy: What's at stake for USWNT vs. Portugal

American fans will have another early – and likely stressful – morning when the USWNT takes the field again at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

USWNTsoccerWomen's World CupPortugal
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us