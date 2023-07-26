After early deficit, USWNT ties Netherlands in World Cup

Jill Roord of the Netherlands celebrates scoring during the first half against the United States during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.

For the first time in a long time, the United States trailed in a Women's World Cup match. But they made sure it didn't last too long.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first half against the Netherlands, Lindsey Horan took a cross from Rose Lavelle and headed it home, tying the game in the 62nd minute.

The Americans dominated the final 20 minutes but couldn't score, and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

The USWNT allowed the Netherlands to score the opening goal of their group stage matchup on Wednesday night, ending a streak of 17 World Cup games without a deficit.

After the United States' Crystal Dunn denied a cross, Jill Roord settled the ball at the top of the box and fired into the corner of the net to give the Netherlands a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute.

Prior to that goal, the last time the USWNT trailed in the World Cup was in 2011 against Brazil.

The Netherlands took the 1-0 lead into the half. The U.S. last trailed at the half in 2011 against Sweden in a match they fell 2-1, the team's only loss in group stage of the World Cup.

The U.S. has won 13 straight Women's World Cup matches dating back to 2015, which is a tournament record. They have gone 8-1-1 all time against the Netherlands, including a 2-0 victory in the 2019 Women's World Cup final.

Wednesday's match marks the first time in Women’s World Cup history that the two finalists from the previous tournament met in the group stage. Each team won its opener, meaning the winning team in this Group E match will put itself in prime position to advance to the Round of 16.