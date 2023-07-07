Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan named co-captains for USWNT at Women's World Cup

Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan will be both hold the role of Captain America this summer.

The U.S. women's national team appointed the two players co-captains for the 2023 Women's World Cup squad on Friday.

Horan, 29, and Morgan, 34, will share the role with USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn out of the tournament with a right foot injury.

Horan will wear the armband when both she and Morgan are on the field at the same time.

"We have a lot of leaders on this team among the young players and the veteran players, and among those, Lindsey and Alex have vast experience in big games, and they understand what it takes to win at the highest levels," USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a news release. "They are ultimate professionals and understand all the factors that go into having a united and motivated team. I know they will represent us well on and off the field at the World Cup."

The 2023 competition will mark Morgan's fourth Women's World Cup appearance and Horan's second. Morgan has captained the USWNT 22 times from the start of a match before, while Horan has done so nine times. Both captained matches for the U.S. at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup in February.

The USWNT has won consecutive Women's World Cup titles and will be chasing a third when it kicks off play in Australia and New Zealand later this month. The Americans' first group play match is on July 22 against Vietnam.