How to watch USWNT vs. Vietnam at the Women's World Cup

The United States women's national soccer team is moments away from kicking off at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The four-time tournament champions are set to take on Vietnam in its first group stage match in New Zealand.

If you're looking to catch the intense soccer action and witness history in the making, you'll want to know how to tune into the USWNT's matches.

Here's everything you need to know about the channels they'll be competing on and what time the USWNT match starts:

How can I watch the U.S. women's soccer team on TV?

All the Women's World Cup action will be available on FOX, FOX 5, Universo and YouTube TV.

How can I watch stream the U.S. women's soccer team's match vs. Vietnam?

Catch the USWNT vs. Vietnam on Peacock with coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Telemundo's Ana Jurka and Andrés Cantor name three U.S. women's national team players to keep an eye on during the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Where can I watch Women's World Cup 2023 on TV?

The USWNT vs. Vietnam group stage game on Friday, July 21, will be available on FOX at 9 p.m. ET.

The USWNT will face the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26, at 9 p.m. followed by Portugal on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. Both games will be available on FOX.

How many World Cups has the US women's team won?

The USWNT has won the Women's World Cup four times since FIFA debuted the tournament in 1991.

The United States has won the previous two World Cups in Canada and France, and the team is the betting favorite entering the 2023 tournament which puts them on the brink of a historic three-peat.