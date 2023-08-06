Here are the favorites to win the Women's World Cup after USWNT's elimination

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 01: Players of England line up for team photo during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between China and England at Hindmarsh Stadium on August 01, 2023 in Adelaide / Tarntanya, Australia. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images )

The three-peat dreams are over for the U.S. women's national team.

Sweden on early Sunday morning eliminated the USWNT in the Round of 16 via a penalty shootout. Despite logging 22 shots in total with 11 on target and having 58% possession, the U.S. could not get past goalie Zećira Mušović.

On the other hand, Sweden recorded nine shots on total, but only one was on target. And in the end, Sweden won 5-4 in a penalty shootout filled with drama. The Round of 16 elimination is the worst ever finish for the U.S. in nine Women's World Cups. It also ends a seven-year streak of at least winning a medal, whether it be first, second or third place.

Though the U.S. is leaving Australia and New Zealand stunned at the outcome, other countries now have a chance to either add to their respective tally or win it all for the first time.

Here is a look at the betting favorites to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with the USWNT out of the frame:

Who is the favorite to win the 2023 Women's World Cup?

With a few more Round of 16 matchups left before the quarterfinals begin, here are the betting favorites to win it all, according to PointsBet:

England +225

Spain +300

Japan +500

France +650

Sweden +800

Netherlands +1100

Australia +1100

Colombia +3000

Denmark +7500

Nigeria +15000

Jamaica +15000

Morocco +25000

