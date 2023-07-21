Trending
Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith combine for USWNT's first goal in 2023 Women's World Cup

Smith then made history with a second goal in first-half stoppage time

By Eric Mullin

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 22: Sophia Smith #11 of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images )

The U.S. women's national team is on the board in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Less than 15 minutes into Friday night's opener against Vietnam, Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith combined for a highlight-reel score.

Morgan fought off a defender to make an impressive one-touch feed into the box for Smith, who beat the goalkeeper with a left-footed strike. The 14th-minute score gave the Americans a 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

It was the first World Cup goal for the 22-year-old Smith, who was making her World Cup debut, and she didn't have to wait long for her second.

In first-half stoppage time, Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh punched a cross right out to Smith, who sent a bouncing shot into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead before halftime.

After initially being called offside, the goal was awarded following a review.

With the first-half brace, Smith became the youngest USWNT player to score a goal in her World Cup debut, according to CBS Sports. She's also the second youngest USWNT player to net two goals in a World Cup match.

