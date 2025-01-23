USMNT tops Costa Rica 3-0 in final January friendly

It's a perfect January for the U.S. men's national team.

After a 3-1 win over Venezuela on Saturday with a squad comprising mainly MLS players, Mauricio Pochettino's side topped Costa Rica 3-0 Wednesday to end the month's two-game slate on a positive note.

The first half was expectedly dominated by the U.S. in terms of possession and clearer chances. But it only got one goal out of it, which came in the 21st minute.

Real Salt Lake gem Diego Luna, who had just suffered a nose injury moments earlier, supplied an exquisite through ball to starting striker Brian White.

The 28-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps forward set himself up brilliantly with a touch followed by a swing of his left foot, which curved past Costa Rican goalie Esteban Alvarado.

Diego Luna and Brian White link up to deliver the lead!#USMNT x @VW pic.twitter.com/g0lghMaiFO — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) January 23, 2025

Most of the second half went similarly to the first in terms of the U.S. maintaining possession but unable to pad the scoreboard.

Eventually, Caden Clark, who entered the game at halftime for Benjamin Cremaschi, netted the USMNT's second in brilliant style.

After winning the ball on the left flank of Costa Rica's defensive third, Emeka Eneli gave a dangerous cutback cross that found Clark of CF Montreal, who stunningly connected from the edge of the area with his left foot.

No stopping that one. Caden Clark makes it two!#USMNT x @VW pic.twitter.com/MqgTALkcFr — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) January 23, 2025

The game seemed to be wrapped up there, but the U.S. had one more goal in them. Charlotte striker Patrick Agyemang, who entered the game in the 75th minute, sealed the deal with a third in the 90th.

After a nicely weighted through ball from DeJaun Jones, Agyemang struck the ball with power on his left to make it 3-0.

Patrick Agyemang calls game in style 👋 pic.twitter.com/InBrgredAa — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 23, 2025

Agyemang also scored the USMNT's second goal in Saturday's win over Venezuela, getting into fine form with his team acquiring star forward Wilfried Zaha that should bolster their attack.

The USMNT will return with its senior squad on March 20 when it faces Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal.