Sacramento Republic FC makes teenage phenom the youngest pro in U.S. soccer history

Fans during U.S. Open Cup Semifinal game between Sporting Kansas City and Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park on July 27, 2022 in Sacramento, California.

Just months after turning 13, Da’vian Kimbrough inked a contract with a professional U.S. soccer team.

Sacramento Republic FC of the USL Championship signed Kimbrough, a 13-year-old academy player, to a pro contract on Tuesday, the club announced.

The pact makes Kimbrough the youngest pro in U.S. soccer history at 13 years, 5 months and 13 days old. He's also believed to be the youngest pro ever across major American team sports.

Welcome to the first team, Da'vian 💪 pic.twitter.com/iAePxtpeSO — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) August 8, 2023

Maximo Carrizo was previously the youngest pro soccer player ever in the U.S. after signing with MLS club New York City FC on his 14th birthday in February 2022. The USL Championship is the second tier of American soccer below MLS.

“Da’vian’s journey with Republic FC is just beginning. He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups and thriving at top competitions, to stepping onto the first-team training grounds,” Republic FC president and general manager Todd Dunivant said in a release.

“We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da’vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together.”

Kimbrough, a Woodland, California, native, joined Republic FC's academy in 2021 as an 11-year-old. The forward logged 61 goals in 81 appearances across two seasons of MLS NEXT play.

Kimbrough also shined in the Bassevelde U13 Cup, which is a major youth soccer tournament, where he served as a guest player for the New York Red Bulls this past June. Kimbrough tallied six goals to claim tournament MVP honors and help the Red Bulls become the first MLS club to win the championship.

“A young player’s path is never the same as the person seated next to them. Da’vian has shown tremendous focus, commitment and dedication, as well as a willingness to embrace the challenging road ahead of him,” Republic FC head coach Mark Briggs said. “Over the last two years, he has demonstrated his tremendous potential, and our goal is to continue to support and help him grow as a player and person.”

Republic FC said Kimbrough will be on a "mixed training regimen" that "provides him the benefits of competing with professional players on the first team, as well as the unique development opportunities that happen in Academy competition." Kimbrough will also continue his education and be able to join Republic FC’s education partner, Elk Grove Charter School, in the future, the club said.

Should his contract be approved by the league and soccer federation, Kimbrough would be eligible for first-team selection on Saturday against Birmingham Legion FC.

Following the championship match for the 2023...World Cup at Sydney Olympic Stadium on Aug. 20, where will the Women’s World Cup be off to next?