With the Euro 2024 ongoing in Europe, the Americas are gathering for a major tournament of their own.

The 2024 Copa America is next up on the calendar with teams from North America, South America and the Caribbean competing as all games will transpire in the United States.

Lionel Messi is back to help Argentina defend its title from 2021. Neymar will be absent for 2021 runners-up Brazil, though Vinicius Jr. will hope to have a breakout international tournament as he continues to flourish for Real Madrid.

For the U.S. men's national team, Christian Pulisic and Co. will seek a deep run to prove they belong against some of the top nations, while Mexico desperately needs to find some form.

From how to watch to teams and players to watch for, here's everything to know for the Copa America 2024:

What is the Copa America tournament?

The Copa America tournament is similar to the World Cup except it only involves teams in North and South America and the Caribbean. Teams compete in four-nation groups and play each other round-robin style.

The top two sides from each group will advance to the knockout stages. From there, each game is single elimination until a winner is crowned in the final.

When is the Copa America tournament?

The 2024 tournament will begin on Thursday, June 20 and run until the final on Sunday, July 14.

Argentina vs. Canada on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT is the tournament opener.

Where is the Copa America tournament?

The United States is the host country for the entire tournament. The final will be held in Miami, Fla.

How to watch, stream the Copa America tournament

The 2024 tournament will be available to watch and stream in English on FOX Sports (FOX, FS1, FS2) while Univision and TUDN will broadcast and stream games in Spanish.

What are the 2024 Copa America groups?

There's not a specific "Group of Death" in the 2024 Copa America due to the overall quality, but Group D may be the most intriguing. Here's a look at all four groups:

Group A

Argentina

Canada

Chile

Peru

Group B

Mexico

Jamaica

Ecuador

Venezuela

Group C

USA

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Costa Rica

Paraguay

Who are the favorites to win the 2024 Copa America?

Argentina and Brazil should be the clear-cut favorites to win the tournament based on roster strength.

Led by Messi, Argentina's squad is essentially similar to the team that won the 2022 World Cup. Lionel Scaloni is still the manager, with Julian Alvarez, Exequiel Palacio and Christian Romero establishing themselves more at the club level since the Qatar triumph.

Brazil, now managed by Dorival Junior, also brought a squad quite similar to the Qatar World Cup. Some key names not involved are Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro and Richarlison, while Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Savio and Ederson are potential breakout candidates.

Who are the underdog teams in the 2024 Copa America?

If it's not Argentina or Brazil, then Uruguay and Colombia could be the primary underdogs.

Uruguay doesn't have a standout goalie, but Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, Manuel Ugarte and Rodrigo Bentancur are more than enough to potentially topple the few bigger teams.

Colombia has veteran David Ospina between the sticks, but Luis Diaz, Jhon Duran, Daniel Munoz, Jefferson Lerma, Luis Sinisterra and Davinson Sanchez could play spoiler if it all pans out.

Fringe underdog teams include the USMNT, Mexico and Ecuador, but each have its flaws.

The U.S. under Gregg Berhalter has struggled to upset bigger teams, Mexico is still in a turbulent phase and Ecuador has a promising defensive structure but it lacks game changers in attack.