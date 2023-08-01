Premier League meets ‘Barbie'? Fulham's new pink kit draws amusing reactions

The "Barbie" craze seemingly has spread to the English Premier League.

Fulham, a Premier League club based in London along the north bank of the River Thames, unveiled their new away kit designed by adidas on Tuesday.

Usually a club that releases kits based around black, white and red -- their crest colors -- the new colorway for the away design caught fans' attentions. It's fully pink with the adidas logo, team crest and shoulder stripes in black. And players Harry Wilson, Joao Palhinha and Kenny Tete all modeled it in front of a pool.

Away Day Ready. 💗



Introducing our new 2023/24 @adidasfootball Away Kit. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 1, 2023

Fans quickly tied the kit's release with the hit movie "Barbie" that stars Margot Robbie, who had said in an interview with BBC's "Match of the Day" in 2018 that she "pledged her allegiance" to Fulham since her husband is also a supporter.

Fulham's statement on the release said the "modern shock-pink design builds on the popularity of Fulham’s training wear from recent seasons." But the soccer spectrum couldn't help but connect the dots.

Here are some of the best reactions fans posted on "X" -- formerly known as Twitter:

Barbie’s marketing campaign remains undefeated — Football Social Daily (@FSDPod) August 1, 2023

Now Brentford should release an Oppenheimer Away Kit. https://t.co/wpI2IbVsHN — Mark (@worgztheowl) August 1, 2023

BREAKING: Fulham sign Ken from Barbie FC for an undisclosed fee. Here we go! 🩷 pic.twitter.com/5bvTghiHIQ — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 1, 2023

Some fans also pointed out that Fulham may have fumbled a prime marketing opportunity by launching the kit almost two weeks after the movie's initial release:

The fact that Margot Robbie supports Fulham, they have a pink shirt, two players with platinum blonde hair and another actually named Ken, all while the Barbie movie is currently dominating public conversation, may be the greatest missed crossover kit launch event in history. https://t.co/XnxbafowoX — Jeff Burgin (@jeffburgin15) August 1, 2023

Not releasing this in sync with Barbie is one of the biggest missed marketing opportunities of our generation https://t.co/oqGzSoWQKq — 𝐀𝐅 (@AdamFarquharson) August 1, 2023

Fulham finished the 2022-23 campaign as one of the top surprises in the Premier League. They had just promoted from the EFL Championship the same year and collected 52 points to end the campaign in 10th place, three spots away from their best ever seventh-place finish in 2008-09.