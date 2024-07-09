Who is Lamine Yamal? The 16-year-old Spaniard taking over soccer

Soccer's next big superstar talent has arrived.

Arguably the first marquee name since Brazil's Neymar or France's Kylian Mbappe, next up is an uber-talented forward from Spain.

Just who exactly? That player is Lamine Yamal.

Yamal during Spain's semifinal match versus France in the Euro 2024 tournament scored an absolute screamer to equalize.

LAMINE YAMAL WITH A STUNNER FOR SPAIN 🇪🇸🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/JDxGGxlpXr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 9, 2024

That goat set the stage for Spain to take the 2-1 lead moments later, which was enough to punch the nation's ticket into the final.

So, all eyes will only continue to be on Yamal as his goal made him the youngest scorer in the history of the Euros. Here's what to know about the rising sensation:

Who is Lamine Yamal?

Yamal is a rising star in the soccer world after breaking out at the club level in the 2023-24 season. He's drawn praise for his ability to standout at the highest of levels thanks to his technique, production and aesthetics.

You'd think he's a 10-year veteran when watching him play, but in reality he's still in school.

How old is Lamine Yamal?

Yamal is 16 years old, but he'll turn 17 on July 13. He was born in 2007.

Where is Lamine Yamal from?

Yamal was born in Catalonia, an autonomous community in Spain. His father is Moroccan and his mother is Equatoguinean.

Which team does Lamine Yamal play for?

Yamal's club team is FC Barcelona in Spain, one of the most storied teams in soccer history. He was seven years old when his family moved to Barcelona, where he eventually joined the team's youth academy.

What position does Lamine Yamal play?

Yamal plays as a right winger for both Barcelona and the Spain national team. His ability to cut inside on his favored left foot and either shoot or create causes havoc for defenders.

How tall is Lamine Yamal?

Yamal currently is 5-foot-10.