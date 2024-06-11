If the U.S. men's national team hopes to go the next level in international soccer, then giving Brazil a tough time has to be a priority.

The USMNT is coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss to Colombia on Saturday, which had no struggles attacking the Stars and Stripes' lackluster defense.

There also wasn't enough creativity on offense, so head coach Gregg Berhalter has plenty to sort out with Brazil being in a higher tier than Colombia.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This friendly is the second annual Continental Clasico. Last year's game saw the U.S. and Mexico face off.

Here's what to know for the United States-Brazil game ahead of the Copa America tournament:

When is the USMNT vs. Brazil game?

The USMNT and Brazil will meet on Wednesday, June 12.

What time is the USMNT vs. Brazil game?

Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Brazil game?

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., is the venue for the clash.

How to watch, stream the USMNT vs. Brazil game

The game will be available to watch and stream in English on TNT, truTV and Max. Telemundo, Universo and Peacock will carry the game in Spanish.

What is Brazil's FIFA international ranking?

As of FIFA's latest international ranking of the men's teams on April 8, Brazil is at No. 5. For comparison's sake, the U.S. is at No. 11.

But rankings aren't always the best evaluator of a team's ability. Colombia, ranked No. 12, just thrashed the U.S. 5-1 on the road.

Brazil is coming off a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico in which soon-to-be 18-year-old Endrick scored the winner deep into stoppage time.