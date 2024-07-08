Lionel Messi and Argentina are one step away from potentially repeating as champions.

Argentina will take on Canada in the Copa America semifinals for a chance to play in the final, where the former won the tournament in 2021.

La Albiceleste haven't been as convincing in this tournament compared to their more fluid play in the 2022 World Cup. They most recently edged Ecuador in a penalty shootout to advance to the semis, which included Messi botching the opening attempt.

But with Messi leading the way and Emi Martinez between the sticks, Argentina can still triumph again.

Canada is enjoying its best ever Copa America run, with American manager Jesse Marsch proving to be a manager worth fighting for. Les Rouges are led by left-back Alphonso Davies and striker Jonathan David, with left winger Jacob Shaffleburg stepping up, too.

Does Canada have enough to topple Argentina? Or will Argentina avoid the upset? Here's what to know:

When is the Argentina vs. Canada Copa America game?

Argentina and Canada will meet on Tuesday, July 9.

What time is the Argentina vs. Canada Copa America game?

Kickoff time is set for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the Argentina vs. Canada Copa America game?

MetLife Stadium, home of the NFL's Giants and Jets, is the venue for the game.

How to watch, stream the Argentina vs. Canada Copa America game

The Argentina-Canada game will be broadcast and streamed in English on FOX Sports 1. TUDN and Univision will carry the game in Spanish.

Who will the Argentina vs. Canada Copa America winner play in the final?

The winner of Argentina-Canada will meet either Uruguay or Colombia in the final. Brazil fell to Uruguay in the quarterfinals via a penalty shootout.

When is the Copa America 2024 final?

The final is slated for Sunday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. The two losing sides will meet in the third-place game on Saturday, July 14 also at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

The USMNT's hopes to advance were spoiled as they were knocked out of the Copa America tournament following a 1-0 defeat against Uruguay.