How to watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool in first 2024-25 Premier League clash 

All eyes will be on Old Trafford during matchweek three of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

Manchester United will host Liverpool to reignite a historic rivalry. Both teams already met in the preseason in the U.S., with Liverpool thrashing the Red Devils 3-0.

But with points now on the line in the league, Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, will look to continue their form having beaten newly promoted Ipswich Town away and Brentford at home in the first two games.

The Red Devils, which once again heavily backed manager Erik ten Hag with more signings, have looked shaky to start, scraping a 1-0 win at home to Fulham before falling away to Brighton on a late dagger.

So, how will the two sides fare in their first league meetup this season? Here's what to know:

When is the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game?

Man United and Liverpool will take the pitch on Sunday, Sept. 1.

What time is the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game?

Kickoff time is slated for 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT.

Where is the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game?

Old Trafford, home of Man United, is the venue for the game.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Man United vs. Liverpool will be available to stream live on Peacock.

Premier League matchweek three schedule

While Man United and Liverpool will close out the week on Sunday, things will begin Saturday with Arsenal hosting Brighton in a battle between two of the four remaining unbeaten teams. The Gunners did the double over Brighton last season, but new Seagulls manager Fabian Hürzeler has invested significantly in his squad and look like a sleeper side to watch.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will engage in a London derby while Tottenham faces a fierce road test. Here's each game, with the home team appearing first:

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa

Ipswich Town vs. Fulham

Brentford vs. Southampton

Everton vs. Bournemouth

West Ham vs. Manchester City

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs. Tottenham

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

