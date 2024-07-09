One ticket to the final has been punched.

The first semifinal of the Euro 2024 tournament Tuesday saw Spain progress past France, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal continuing his astonishing ascendance in the sport.

Spain might be viewed as the favorites to win it all thanks to their multi-level balance and structure, but the games are played on the pitch instead of paper for a reason.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Up next is the second semifinal between England and the Netherlands.

England finished first in Group C but have been underwhelming throughout the tournament as manager Gareth Southgate struggles to convince with his tactics and style. The Three Lions most recently beat Switzerland in a penalty shootout after Bukayo Saka forced extra time with an outside-the-box curling goal late.

The Netherlands have been far from perfect, too. The Oranje finished third in Group D, behind Austria and France, but handled Romania in the round of 16 before mounting a comeback to top Turkey 2-1 in the quarterfinal. Defender Virgil van Dijk and forward Cody Gakpo, both of Liverpool, have been instrumental.

Here's how to watch the two sides seek a spot in the Euro 2024 Final:

When is the England vs. Netherlands Euro 2024 game?

The England-Netherlands semifinal is set for Wednesday, July 10.

What time is the England vs. Netherlands Euro 2024 game?

Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where is the England vs. Netherlands Euro 2024 game?

Signal Iduna Park, home of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, is the venue for the game.

How to watch, stream the England vs. Netherlands Euro 2024 game

The game will be broadcast and streamed in English on FOX.

When is the Euro 2024 Final?

The winner will advance to the tournament final versus Spain, which is slated for Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

The talented teenage forward from Spain has made Euro history as the youngest scorer.