ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop shares video message after collapsing on-air

Former professional soccer player Shaka Hislop has been with ESPN since 2008.

ESPN soccer analyst and former professional soccer player Shaka Hislop shared a video message one day after he collapsed on-air while broadcasting from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

"Well, that was awkward. What a 24 hours this has been," Hislop said in a video that aired Monday on ESPN FC. "Listen, every so often life gives you a moment to pause and this was mine.

"My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion that I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say."

Shaka Hislop gives an update on his condition 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qoLxYZJfjj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2023

During ESPN's on-site pregame coverage of Sunday's Real Madrid-AC Milan friendly, Hislop began teetering back and forth while host Dan Thomas was talking. Hislop then bumped into Thomas as he collapsed to the Rose Bowl surface. Thomas could be heard saying medical professionals were needed before the broadcast cut to a commercial break.

Shortly after the match began, Thomas posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Hislop was "OK" and that "the medics are looking after him." Thomas then gave an on-air update at halftime.

"As it stands, it's good news. He's conscious, he's talking," Thomas said. "I think he's a little embarrassed by it all, he's apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him. Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis but the important thing is that Shaka is conscious and we've spoken to his family as well."

The cause of Hislop's collapse has not been revealed.

Hislop, 54, is an ex-goalkeeper who logged more than 200 combined appearances for West Ham and Newcastle in England. He also spent time with Portsmouth FC and Reading FC, in addition to FC Dallas of MLS.

He's been with ESPN since 2008.

"I'd like to say thanks to Dan, the ESPN family, the camera operators, the medical staff at the Rose Bowl all who responded in the way that they did and afforded me the care that I got -- thank you," Hislop said.

"I know now that even when we argue and disagree I have the fullest support of each and every one of you. I'm looking forward to getting back to doing what I enjoy doing most."