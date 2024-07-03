The 2024 Copa America bracket took some intriguing twists.
Two popular teams expected to make the knockout rounds didn't even advance past the group stage. Both the U.S. men's national team and Mexico finished third in their respective groups, which wasn't enough to progress.
But there's still a decent amount of quality teams remaining. Lionel Messi and Argentina are still going strong while Brazil advanced but finished second in its group amid some disappointing play.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Here's what to know about the 2024 Copa America knockout stages:
What is the Copa America 2024 knockout stage bracket?
The Copa America does not have a round of 16 because it has fewer teams competing in the tournament, so it goes straight to the quarterfinals. Here's the bracket:
QUARTERFINALS
- Argentina vs. Ecuador
- Venezuela vs. Canada
- Panama vs. Colombia
- Uruguay vs. Brazil
SEMIFINALS
- Argentina/Ecuador vs. Venezuela/Canada
- Panama/Colombia vs. Uruguay/Brazil
FINAL
- Argentina/Ecuador/Venezuela/Canada vs. Panama/Colombia vs. Uruguay/Brazil
What is the Copa America 2024 knockout round schedule?
Soccer
Here's the full schedule up until the final:
QUARTERFINALS
- Argentina vs. Ecuador: Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
- Venezuela vs. Canada: Friday, July 5 at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
- Panama vs. Colombia: Saturday, July 6 at 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT
- Uruguay vs. Brazil: Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
SEMIFINALS
- Argentina/Ecuador vs. Venezuela/Canada: Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
- Panama/Colombia vs. Uruguay/Brazil: Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
FINAL
- Argentina/Ecuador/Venezuela/Canada vs. Panama/Colombia vs. Uruguay/Brazil: Sunday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
How to watch the Copa America 2024 knockout stage games
Copa America knockout games will be broadcast in English on FOX, while Univision and TUDN will carry matches in Spanish.
Where is the Copa America 2024 tournament?
The Copa America is being held in the United States. The final will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.