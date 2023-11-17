Colorado Rapids hire Chris Armas as next head coach

Leeds United assistant manager Chris Armas ahead of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington. Picture date: Saturday January 28, 2023. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Colorado Rapids have brought in Chris Armas as their new permanent coach after Robin Fraser was let go in September.

OFFICIAL: Chris Armas has been appointed as the 10th permanent head coach in club history.



Welcome to Colorado, Chris! 🏔️



Armas has been an assistant coach in the Premier League the last few seasons, first with Manchester United (2021-22) and then with Leeds United (2023). He brings nearly two decades of Major League Soccer experience as a player and coach to Colorado.

The 51-year-old Armas takes over a Rapids team that finished last in the Western Conference. Chris Little served as the interim coach after Fraser was dismissed.

Armas was a six-time MLS All-Star as a former defensive midfielder with the LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire FC. The New York City native also earned 66 caps playing for the U.S. men’s national team.

The 51-year-old Armas spent four years as the head coach of Adelphi University’s women’s soccer team before joining the New York Red Bulls as an assistant. He was later named the Red Bulls' head coach.

“I’m as hungry as ever to deliver this success to our fans and our club,” Armas said in a statement. “I’ve always been eager to implement my style of play at a club that plays and trains at altitude. This advantage, along with high energy, attacking and entertaining football, can help our team and fans return to home field dominance.”

