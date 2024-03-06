Brazil reaches women's Gold Cup final with 3-0 win over Mexico

Adriana Leal Da Silva #11 of Brazil celebrates with her teammates after scoring the opening goal during Semifinals.

Adriana Leal and Antonia both scored first-half goals and Brazil earned a spot in the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Mexico on Wednesday.

Brazil will play the winner of the late match between the United States and Canada in the championship game set for Sunday evening at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium.

Mexico was a player down after the 29th minute when Nicolette Hernandez was sent off with a red card.

Leal put Brazil up in the 21st minute. After Hernandez was carded, Antonio scored in the 32nd. Yasmin made it 3-0 early in the second half.

Mexico pulled off the biggest upset of the group stage, defeating the United States 2-0. It was just the second time the Americans had lost to their southern neighbors in 43 meetings.

Mexico went on to eliminate Paraguay 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Brazil routed Argentina 5-1.

The tournament was the first women's Gold Cup, designed to give teams in the region meaningful competition. Four of the teams that participated — the United States, Canada, Brazil and Colombia — will also play in this summer's Olympics.

