Brazil's bid for the 2027 Women's World Cup was ranked higher than the bid submitted by Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium in an evaluation report released by FIFA on Tuesday.

The FIFA Congress is set to vote on the two bids on May 17 at its meeting in Bangkok. It will be the first time the members of soccer's governing body will hold an open vote to determine the tournament's hosts.

Based on the technical evaluation, Brazil's bid was given an average score of 4.0 out of 5, while the joint European bid received a 3.7.

The bid evaluation task force determined both bids qualify for consideration “due to both having exceeded the minimum hosting requirements” in the technical evaluation.

The United States and Mexico withdrew a joint bid last week. U.S. Soccer said the federations will instead focus on hosting the 2031 tournament. South Africa dropped its bid late last year, saying it would also turn to 2031.

Brazil hosted the men's World Cup in 1950 and 2014. The Women's World Cup has never been hosted by a South American country.

Germany hosted the Women's World Cup in 2011.

The 2023 Women's World Cup was held in Australia and New Zealand and was the first hosted by two nations.