Argentina soccer roasts Drake after losing Canada Copa America bet

The Argentina soccer team took a shot at music artist Drake Tuesday after eliminating Canada in their Copa America semifinal Tuesday.

Prior to the game, Drake posted on his Instagram story a picture of him betting $300K for Canada to upset Argentina, which would result in a $2.88 million payout.

However, Argentina, as expected, proved to be too much to handle for Canada, as Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi both scored in a 2-0 win to advance to the tournament final.

After the game, Argentina's English account posted a photo on the social media platform X with the caption "Not like us, not with us" in reference to Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track against Drake titled "Not Like Us."

Not like us, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Zoa4OTbgnK — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) July 10, 2024

Lamar's song was released on May 4 and has been streamed 470 million times and counting on Spotify. The music video on YouTube, which was released on July 4, has 42 million views and counting.

Argentina is seeking its 16th Copa America title when it plays in the final on Sunday, July 14.

La Albiceleste will play either Colombia or Uruguay for the trophy, the latter of which is also pursuing its 16th triumph in the tournament.

