Argentina vs. Colombia Copa America final preview, how to watch, time, more

The 2024 Copa America Final is set.

Lionel Messi and Argentina punched their ticket first Tuesday after beating Canada in the semifinal. Messi scored the second goal in the 2-0 win for his first of the tournament, while Julian Alvarez netted the opener.

Argentina haven't been challenged much in its run to the final except for a penalty shootout scare versus Ecuador in the quarterfinal.

That'll most likely change in the final when it faces Colombia, who reached the stage Wednesday after taking down Uruguay 1-0 despite being with 10 men for the entire second half.

Colombia have not lost on the international stage in 28 straight games, the longest run in its history. Los Cafeteros will put that streak on the line in its first final in 23 years.

Here's everything to know about Argentina vs. Colombia:

Who is in the 2024 Copa America Final?

Lionel Messi and Argentina will play James Rodriguez and Colombia in the final.

When is the 2024 Copa America Final?

Argentina and Colombia will meet on Sunday, July 14.

What time is the 2024 Copa America Final?

Kickoff time for Argentina versus Colombia is slated for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the 2024 Copa America Final?

Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, is the venue for the final.

How to watch, stream 2024 Copa America Final

The Argentina-Colombia final will be broadcast and streamed in English on FOX. TUDN and Univision will carry the game in Spanish.

How many Copa America wins does Argentina have?

Argentina has 15 wins in Copa America history, which is tied with Uruguay for the most all time. A win would put them alone at the summit with 16.

How many Copa America wins does Colombia have?

Colombia, on the other hand, only has one Copa America win, which came in 2001 with a victory over Mexico.

