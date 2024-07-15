What is the Finalissima? When Messi, Yamal could face off for first time

Soccer's pending past could very soon meet its promising future.

With a summer of international tournaments wrapped up, two powerhouses emerged as winners.

Spain won the Euro 2024 tournament after beating England in the final 2-1. Lamine Yamal, who turned 17 years old the day before the final, claimed the Best Young Player of the Tournament award after logging one goal and four assists in seven games, emerging as the breakout star of the competition.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The rising FC Barcelona academy product is being touted as the sport's next big star. With Spain's win, Yamal is on course to play another Barcelona product who further cemented himself as the GOAT.

Lionel Messi and Argentina after the Euro final beat Colombia 1-0 in extra time to win the Copa America, making it three straight major tournament trophies in a row. La Albiceleste won the 2021 Copa America, 2022 World Cup and triumphed yet again in 2024.

Messi, who just recently made headlines for doing a photoshoot with Yamal when he was just a few months old, could be passing the torch when the two countries play.

Here's everything to know about the Finalissima:

The talented teenage forward from Spain has made Euro history as the youngest scorer.

What is the Finalissima?

The Finalissima (Italian for "grand final") is a one-off soccer match that sees the winners of the Euro and Copa America tournaments face off for another trophy.

When was the first Finalissima?

The first edition of the game transpired in 1985, when it was called the European/South American Nations Cup.

It was also held in 1993 before being discontinued until the rebranded 2022 game that saw Messi and Argentina beat Italy 3-0.

Who has won the most Finalissimas?

Out of the three Finalissimas held, Argentina has won two -- once over Denmark and the other over Italy. France beat Uruguay 2-0 in the very first edition.

When is the next Finalissima?

The next Finalissima is expected to be held in 2025. A specific date is not yet known, though the 2022 game was held on June 1 after the regular season at that time concluded.

Who will play in the 2025 Finalissima?

The 2025 Finalissima will be contested between Argentina and Spain as each nation won their respective continental tournaments in 2024.

Will Lionel Messi ever play Lamine Yamal?

In an official game, Messi and Yamal have the chance to face off in the 2025 Finalissima. Both players would have to be healthy and on the squad for the game, which is likely. The only other possible way they wouldn't meet is if Messi decided to retire from international football before then.