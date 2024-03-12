When is the 2023-24 Champions League draw? Quarterfinal, semifinal, final dates

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid (left), Kylian Mbappe of PSG (middle) and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal (right)

Then there were eight.

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League is reaching its conclusion with the quarterfinals next.

Defending champion Manchester City of the Premier League is still alive having eliminated Danish side Copenhagen in the round of 16.

Real Madrid, the kings of the tournament, are also still in the mix having eliminated German club RB Leipzig in a close tie.

Arsenal also reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010 having been out of the competition since the 2016-17 campaign. But the Gunners eliminated Portuguese side FC Porto in a penalty shootout to move on.

Here's what to know about the draw for the men's 2023-24 Champions League quarterfinals, semifinals and final:

When is the 2023-24 Champions League quarterfinal draw?

The draw to determine each team's opponent in the quarterfinals and subsequent path in the semifinals and final is slated for Friday, March 15, at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

When are the 2023-24 Champions League quarterfinals, semifinals and final?

Here are the dates for the last few fixtures of the tournament:

Quarterfinals: April 9-10, 16-17

Semifinals: April 30-May 1, May 7-8

Final: June 1

Where is the 2023-24 Champions League Final?

Wembley Stadium in London, England, is the venue for the ultimate showdown in 2024.

Which teams are left in the 2023-24 Champions League?

These are the teams still left in the tournament, with the next draw allowing any team to face one another regardless of country:

Manchester City, England

Arsenal, England

Real Madrid, Spain

Barcelona, Spain

Bayern Munich, Germany

Paris Saint-Germain, France

Borussia Dortmund, Germany/PSV, Netherlands

Inter Milan, Italy/Atletico Madrid, Spain

