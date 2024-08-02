How to watch, what to know for women's vault final in 2024 Olympics

If you enjoyed the fierce competition between Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade in the women's all-around event, know they are just getting started.

Biles and Andrade will face off again on Saturday in the women's vault final, two of the premiere events for the star gymnasts.

Biles knows what a competitor Andrade is saying on Thursday, "I don’t want to compete with Rebeca no more. I’m tired. Like, she’s way too close. I’ve never had an athlete that close.”

Andrade's Brazil came in second to the United States in the team event and Andrade finished with the silver to Biles' gold in the all-around event. Andrade hopes she can top the podium on Saturday in the vault final and is rumored to be saving up a new, special skill for the event.

Biles took the gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics vault final, but did not compete in the event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when Andrade won the event.

Jade Carey, from the United States, qualified for the event as well, the only individual event Carey will compete in at the Olympics.

Jordan Chiles ranked fourth in qualifying but with Biles and Carey scoring higher, Chiles won't be able to compete since rules limit a maximum of two competitors from any country in the finals.

When is the women's artistic gymnastics vault fault?

The women's vault final will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

How to watch the women's vault final?

The women's vault final will air live on NBC, Peacock and on a livestream at NBCOlympics.com.

The vault final will reair on NBC and Peacock in primetime Saturday night.

Who is competing in the women's artistic gymnastics vault final?

Simone Biles leads the qualifiers with a score of 15.300. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade qualified with a score of 14.683. U.S. gymnast Jade Carey qualified third with a score of 14.333.

Here's the full list of qualifiers for the women's vault final:

Rank Country Name Qualifying Score 1 USA Simone Biles 15.300 2 BRA Rebeca Andrade 14.683 3 USA Jade Carey 14.433 5 KOR Seojeong Yeo 14.183 6 PRK Chang Ok An 14.183 7 CAN Shallon Olsen 14.166 8 CAN Elsabeth Black 14.000 9 BUL Valentina Georgieva 13.999

Jordan Chiles ranked fourth in qualifying, but due to the two competitors per country rule, she is not able to compete in the final.

The top eight qualifiers in each apparatus from the all-around qualifications earlier at the Olympics qualify for the final in that event. The vault is the only apparatus where gymnasts perform two vaults and then their two scores are averaged together for their qualification total.

However, there is a rule that each country or organizing committee can only send a maximum of two gymnasts to each event. Meaning if the United States has more than two gymnasts in the top eight, then the third competitor wouldn't be able to compete.

What order do the gymnasts compete in the vault final?

The order is determined by random draw. Their qualifying scores have no effect of the order of competition in the final.

How many vaults do the gymnasts perform?

Gymnasts will perform two vaults in the finals.

How is the final vault score calculated?

The gymnast with the highest average score for their two vaults in the finals wins.

How does scoring work for gymnastics?

Gymnasts are scored by two panels on the content and execution of their routine.

Perfect total scores no longer come to a value of 10, though gymnasts can get a perfect 10 for execution. Scores typically fall in the 14- to 16-point range.

Total scores are based on the total of the difficulty score and execution score combined, minus any deductions. The difficulty panel decides the "D-score" while the execution panel starts at 10.0 and deducts points based on how the routine went. The execution score is the "e-score."

So it's the D-score plus the E-score minus Deductions to get the total score.

Deductions or penalties can occur if a gymnast goes out of bounds. Gymnasts can lose anywhere from 0.1 points for something small that happened during the routine to 1.0 point for a fall.

The difficulty score is based on "difficulty, connection value and element requirements" and the execution score, which includes "execution, artistry, composition and technique," according to our partners at NBC Olympics.

The official rule book is the FIG Code of Points.

When was the United States' last medal in the vault at an Olympics?

MyKayla Skinner won the silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

When was the United States' last gold medal in the vault at an Olympics?

Simone Biles won the gold in Rio in the 2016 Olympics.

Here are the remaining women's artistic gymnastics events

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. ET/7:20 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock. The event will air live on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.