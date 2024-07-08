Wolves' Anthony Edwards says he's Team USA's No. 1 option at 2024 Olympics

Anthony Edwards is a man full of confidence.

The Minnesota Timberwolves rising star is one of 12 key names for Team USA's basketball roster at the Paris Olympics.

Others include Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, among more.

But none of those are the team's No. 1 option for the Olympics, according to Edwards. Who could it be? Himself, he said Sunday.

“I’m still the number one option," Edwards said when asked how he fits with the star-studded team. "Y’all might look at it differently. … They’ve got to fit in around me. That’s how I feel.”

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards on how he fits in with USA Basketball Olympic team: “I’m still the number one option. Y’all might look at it differently. … They’ve got to fit in around me. That’s how I feel.” pic.twitter.com/Cga5kTiR2J — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 7, 2024

It's not yet clear what combination head coach Steve Kerr will use as his starting lineup, but Edwards is definitely a name to watch as a breakout.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old is coming off a season in which he was the No. 1 option for the No. 3-seeded Timberwolves, who made it to the Western Conference Finals before falling to the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Across 79 regular-season games, Edwards averaged career highs in points (25.9) and assists (5.1) to go with 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks on a 46/36/84 shooting split.

He earned an All-Star spot for the second straight year and also got named to the All-NBA Second Team.

Other guards on the Team USA roster, besides Curry, are Suns' Devin Booker, Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and Celtics' Jrue Holiday. James could also operate as a point forward for extra ball-handling duties.