Here are the venues for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris

The 2024 Olympics put a global spotlight on Paris, and the action is set to continue throughout the French capital with the Paralympics.
The 2024 Paralympics will feature many of the same venues as the Summer Olympics. Para athletics will be held at Stade de France, Bercy Arena will host wheelchair basketball and the Eiffel Tower Stadium will convert from a beach volleyball court to a blind football field.
Other French landmarks on the list of venues include the Château de Versailles, Les Invalides and the Grand Palais.
In all, there will be 18 venues for the 22 sports at the 2024 Paralympics. Here is a look at where events will be held for each sport.
Bercy Arena
Champ de Mars Arena
- Para judo
- Wheelchair rugby
Château de Versailles
- Para equestrian
Chateauroux Shooting Centre
- Shooting para sport
Clichy-sous-Bois
- Para road cycling
Eiffel Tower Stadium
- Blind football
Grand Palais
- Para taekwondo
- Wheelchair fencing
Invalides
- Para archery
La Courneuve
- Para athletics
North Paris Arena
- Sitting volleyball
Paris La Defense Arena
- Para swimming
Pont Alexandre III
- Para triathlon
Porte de La Chapelle Arena
- Para badminton
- Para powerlifting
Stade Roland-Garros
- Wheelchair tennis
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
- Para track cycling
South Paris Arena
- Boccia
- Goalball
- Para table tennis
Stade de France
- Para athletics
Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
- Para canoe
- Para rowing