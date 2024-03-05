Here are all 35 venues for the 2024 Olympics

Paris will be on full display for the world’s best athletes this summer.

The 2024 Olympics will feature events at landmarks across the French capital. From beach volleyball beneath the Eiffel Tower to equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, athletes will have a chance to compete at some of Paris’ most iconic locations. Additionally, the Olympics will begin with a unique Opening Ceremony where athletes will parade across the Seine.

While some events will take place next to sightseeing spots, others will be held at sporting venues that have become synonymous with the city. Track and field events will take place under the bright lights of Stade de France. French Open home Roland Garros will host the tennis and boxing action across the 2024 Games. Over on the other side of town, LeBron James and Simone Biles are among the legends who will go for gold at Bercy Arena.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

MORE: History of United States cities hosting the Olympics

Not all of the events will be held in Paris — or even France. Soccer matches will be spread across the country, and surfing will take place in French Polynesia.

Here are the 35 venues that will host events at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, listed by sport:

Athletes for the 2024 Olympic Games will not only compete in Paris, but in venues around France and its territories. Hover over each venue to see more.

Archery

Athletics

Track and field

Marathon

Race walking

Badminton

Basketball

Men's and women's

3x3

Beach volleyball

Boxing

Breaking

Canoe

Cycling

Road cycling

Cycling track

Mountain biking

BMX freestyle

BMX racing

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Field hockey

Golf

Gymnastics

Artistic gymnastics

Rhythmic gymnastics

Handball

Judo

Modern pentathlon

Rowing

Rugby

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding

Soccer

Sport climbing

Surfing

Swimming

Swimming

Artistic swimming

Marathon swimming

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Triathlon

Volleyball

Weightlifting

Wrestling