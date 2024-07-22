When do the 2024 Olympics start? Here's a look at the first events

The 2024 Paris Olympics are finally here, and with it will come a first-of-its-kind Opening Ceremony through the heart of the French capital.

However, the Games themselves kick off before the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

While the Olympic Opening Ceremony is the celebratory commencement of the event, several sports get a head start before walking out behind their nation's flag.

Here's everything to know about when the 2024 Paris Olympics officially start.

When do the 2024 Olympics start?

The first events for the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held on Wednesday, July 24.

What is the first sport for the 2024 Olympics?

The Paris Olympics will officially kick off with two men's soccer matches at 9 a.m. ET on July 24. Argentina will square off against Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne, while Spain will face Uzbekistan at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Rugby, handball, archery and shooting action will also begin before the Opening Ceremony.

Olympics schedule before the Opening Ceremony

Here is a look at all Olympic events that will be held ahead of the Opening Ceremony, including opening matches for the U.S. men's and women's soccer teams (all times ET):

When is the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics?

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics will begin at 2 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch.

You may notice that every year during the Olympic Opening Ceremony the marching order of the parade of nations is slightly different. There's actually a reason why.

Olympics schedule for July 27

The first full day of action at the 2024 Paris Olympics will feature the following 24 sports:

The full schedule for events on Saturday, July 27, can be found here.

First medal events at the 2024 Olympics

The first medals of the 2024 Olympics are set to be handed out in the 10m air rifle mixed team shooting event, which begins at 4:30 a.m. ET on July 27.

Medals will also be handed out in cycling, diving, fencing, judo, rugby, skateboarding and swimming on the first full day of action.