What is the ‘Marathon for All' featured in the Olympic Closing Ceremony?

Third and fourth runner to cross the line of the “Marathon Pour Tous” (Marathon For All) Guillaume Adam and Mathieu Badier react as the dome of the Hotel des Invalides is seen in the background in Paris on August 10, 2024, on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics, in addition to honoring the women's marathon medalists for the first time, also highlighted another first for the Olympic Games: the "Marathon for All."

So what is the Marathon for All, or as they call it in French, the Marathon Pour Tous? Let's take a closer look:

What is the Marathon for All?

The Marathon for All was an event that let 40,048 amateurs run the same marathon route the Olympians ran in the men's and women's events. The event held both a full marathon and 10k race for amateurs, with 20,024 running the marathon and 20,024 running the 10k.

Ouvrons Grand les Jeux 🫶

Promesse tenue : pour la première fois de l'histoire, le grand public participe aux Jeux Olympiques !

-

Games Wide Open! 🫶

Promise kept: for the first time in history, non professionnel athletes are taking part in the Olympic Games!



📸 #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/p4HX5DLu18 — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) August 10, 2024

Who was selected to run in the Marathon for All?

Of the 40,048 amateurs, 50% were men and 50% were women, achieving full parity, just like the Paris Games themselves did for the first time.

The youngest amateur to run in the 10k was 16, and the oldest 94. The youngest to run the marathon was 20, and the oldest participant was 85.

There were also 127 countries represented, with France, the United States and Romania making up the top three countries represented.

Interestingly, only 74% of participants in the marathon had run one before, and 90% of participants in the 10k had run a 10k before.

Who won the Marathon for All?

The Marathon for All did not have a winner, instead all who finished and participated were congratulated by the Paris Olympics.