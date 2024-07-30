Monday's skateboarding competition was "arguably the greatest street final in men's history," according to Team USA skateboarder Jagger Eaton.

Eaton placed second by a tenth of a point behind Japan's Yuto Horigome, while teammate Nyjah Huston earned bronze.

"It was one of the first finals where [Huston and I] felt like a team," Eaton said. "It felt like we were just working together, using our energy to get on the podium."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Skateboarding was introduced to the Olympics in 2021, and its following has picked up steam since then.

Eaton said he felt relaxed and motivated going into the final, adding that having his friends and family in the already-involved audience made it "the most special event I've ever competed in."

With skateboarding originating in the U.S., Huston said he felt it was their duty to "go out there and perform."

"Shoutout to all the fans, especially the Team USA fans," Huston said. "You guys got us so hyped up. It really makes all the difference, especially compared to what we experienced last time in Tokyo. Having that energy out there is great."