Watch: Dazzling performances on gymnastics' last day and more Day 10 highlights

On the tenth day of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the United States took home eight more medals — two gold, four silver and two bronze, bringing Team USA's total medals in Paris to 79.

It's a wrap on artistic gymnastics in Paris, but Simone Biles couldn't let it come to a close without earning one more medal. She also celebrated teammate Jordan Chiles winning her long-sought first-ever individual medal — and both women paid special homage to their Brazilian competitor.

On the track in the Stade de France — a day after his electrifying 100m win, Noah Lyles, along with USA teammates Erriyon Knighton and Kenny Bednarek, all easily qualified for their next sprinting final. Gabby Thomas of the U.S. also aced her heat in the semifinal of the women's 200m.

And in the men's pole vault, a 24-year-old champion captivated spectators as he set the bar higher — and higher.

The U.S. also racked up medals in surfing, discus, 3x3 basketball and more.

Here's a look back at medal-winning moments and more top highlights from Day 10 of the Games:

Simone Biles closes out Paris with one more medal

Simone Biles will leave the Paris Olympics with four gymnastics medals after claiming silver on floor.

Simone Biles wrapped up her final day of the Paris Olympics with more hardware for the greatest gymnast of her generation.

The woman who didn’t think she’d even be here a couple years ago will leave Paris — and perhaps her final Olympics — with three golds and a silver, earned Monday when she placed second in the floor exercise.

It marked the first time in her career that Biles did not win the floor exercise at a major competition.

For the third consecutive Olympics, a gold medal on the balance beam also eluded Biles. She fell on her tricky acrobatic series, making her first major beam error in Paris. Biles tied her American teammate, Suni Lee, who also suffered a fall, for fifth place.

Jordan Chiles joins Biles and Andrade on podium

Jordan Chiles found out that she won the first individual Olympic medal of her career, a bronze on floor, after a last-second inquiry with the judges bumped up her final score.

Meanwhile, bronze in floor exercise went to American gymnast Jordan Chiles, who was bumped up to the podium when the U.S. coaches asked for a review of her degree of difficulty on the routine.

The review changed her score just enough to push her into third place. Chiles won the bronze with a 13.766, her first individual Olympic medal.

She joined Biles on the podium, along with gold medal-winning Brazilian trailblazer Rebeca Andrade — and the Americans signaled their admiration by offering Andrade a deep bow.

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles explain why they bowed to Rebeca Andrade on the podium. “It was just the right thing to do,” Biles said when a journalist asked her in a press conference.

Lyles breezes through 200 heat

Noah Lyles had no problem in his opening 200-meter heat. It was a 20.19-second, no-drama romp around the curve that was routine. So, nothing like his photo finish .005-second victory in the 100m on Sunday night.

Lyles beat defending Olympic champion Andre De Grasse of Canada in the 200 by .11 seconds.

Lyles is trying to become the first man to double since Usain Bolt did it for the third time at the Rio Games in 2016. Carl Lewis is the last U.S. man to pull it off in the 100-200, back in 1984 in Los Angeles.

Also advancing in the 200 were Americans Erriyon Knighton (20.00) and Kenny Bednarek, who ran 19.97 and could very well be Lyles’ biggest challenger for the final on Thursday.

Gabby Thomas shines in women's 200m semifinal

Team USA's Gabby Thomas flew across the track once again to finish first in her heat of the first round in the women's 200m.

She led with a 21.86 time, floating ahead of Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith and France's Helene Parisot.

Thomas won a bronze in this event at the last Olympics in Tokyo and is considered a favorite at the Paris Games.

US surfer Caroline Marks takes gold

She follows in the footsteps of teammate Carissa Moore, who won the event in Tokyo in 2021, the first time the sport was an Olympic event.

Team USA's Caroline Marks won the women's surfing gold medal in her first Olympics on Monday in Tahiti.

The final day of the Paris Olympics surfing competition — just the second Olympics to feature the sport — began Monday morning after two days of delays due to unfavorable conditions. By the afternoon the waves grew larger and more frequent, giving athletes a chance to impress judges with the time they spent inside the barrels. At one point during the competition a whale jumped out of the water as surfers looked on.

Marks beat Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil, who was awarded the silver medal. France's Johanne Defay won bronze.

Allman defends Olympic discus gold

Team USA's Valarie Allman became the first American woman to win back-to-back Olympic discus gold medals on Monday.

Valarie Allman made it back-to-back golds as the American won women’s discus. She also won at the Tokyo Games.

Allman fouled on her first attempt, landing the discus wide of the right-side boundary, but took the lead on her second try with a throw of 68.74. She put the competition totally out of reach with a 69.50 on her fourth attempt.

US women defeat Canada for 3x3 bronze

U.S. 3x3 basketball player Hailey Van Lith discusses the team's 0-3 start and hot streak that led to a bronze medal.

The U.S. women’s 3x3 basketball team, which claimed gold in Tokyo, had to settle for bronze in Paris.

The U.S. defeated Canada 16-13 in the third-place match. The women trailed 12-9 before finishing the game on a 7-4 run. Hailey Van Lith led the team with six points.

It was an ugly, defensive battle. The U.S. didn’t hit any 2s, scoring entirely from 1-point range and the free-throw line.

The Mondo show

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record Monday night, clearing 6.25 meters (20 feet, 6 inches — about the height of a two-story building) to cap his second straight gold-medal performance on the sport’s biggest stage. Duplantis cleared the mark on his third and final try.

The drama played out over a half hour at the end of the night in the Stade de France, long after the evening's last race was done. That usually signals a time for folks to start heading for the exits.

But Mondo's encore was worth staying for, and most everyone did.

It marked the ninth time the Louisiana-born 24-year-old, who competes for his mother’s native Sweden, has broken the record, but the first time at the Olympics. America’s Sam Kendricks won the silver medal and Emmanouil Karralis of Greece took the bronze.