WATCH: BMX athlete Perris Benegas opens Paris Games with phenomenal run

American Perris Benegas, who finished fourth in Tokyo, opened with an amazing run on Tuesday and qualified for the final in women's BMX freestyle.

Five-time world champion Hannah Roberts of the United States topped qualifying, while reigning gold medalist Charlotte Worthington of Britain failed to advance to the finals.

Just three of 12 riders are eliminated in qualifying, and one of them was Worthington, who became the first woman to land a 360 backflip in competition at the Tokyo Games.

The men's and women's BMX freestyle finals will be held on Wednesday, July 31, starting at 5:10 ET.