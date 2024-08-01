Video shows Canadian triathlete throwing up after swimming in Seine River

Just hours before competition began, Olympics officials announced early Wednesday morning that a water quality test showed the Seine River was ready for triathletes.

A day after men's races were postponed, men and women triathletes raced back-to-back on Wednesday, with the swimming leg taking place in the iconic body of water where swimming has been illegal for the past century due to water quality issues.

While competition proceeded Wednesday as normal, one Canadian triathlete was visibly not feeling well after swimming.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The decision to go ahead with the Seine swim for the triathlon competitions is a big win for the city, Olympics organizers and the athletes. Officials undertook an ambitious plan, including 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in infrastructure improvements, to clean up the long-polluted Seine and have been steadfast in their insistence that the swimming portion of the triathlon and the marathon swimming events next week could safely be held in the river.

The organizers said early Wednesday the latest tests of the water showed compliance with quality standards.

Elevated levels of bacteria in the river pushed the men’s race originally planned for Tuesday to Wednesday, when the women’s competition had been scheduled. Test events meant to allow the athletes to familiarize themselves with the course had already been canceled for the same reason on Sunday and Monday.