USWNT cruises to 3-0 win vs. Zambia in 2024 Olympics opener

What to Know
- The U.S. women's national team scored all three of its goals against Zambia in the first half.
- Emma Hayes started with a win in her first major tournament as the USWNT's new manager.
- Zambia is the No. 64-ranked nation in FIFA's latest international ranking.
The USWNT opened play at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday. Here's how the game transpired at the Stade de Nice:
