Jul 25, 2024

USWNT cruises to 3-0 win vs. Zambia in 2024 Olympics opener

It marked the first of three group games for the U.S. in Paris.

By Sanjesh Singh

NICE, FRANCE – JULY 25: Mallory Swanson #9 of the United States goes around Ngambo Musole #18 of Zambia during the first half of the Women’s group B match between United States and Zambia during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Nice on July 25, 2024 in Nice, France. (Photo by John Todd/ISI/Getty Images)

What to Know

The USWNT opened play at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday. Here's how the game transpired at the Stade de Nice:

