Back on top! USWNT defeats Brazil to win gold in women's soccer final

The United States national team, once again, is the gold standard of women's soccer.

The USWNT ended its Olympic gold medal drought on Saturday with Mallory Swanson scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 thriller over Brazil in the women's soccer final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 12-year drought may not have been considered long by other nations, but after the U.S. won four of the first five gold medals since women's soccer debuted at the 1996 Games, the standards were raised.

And met by this year's squad, helping to avenge the team's recent disappointments' that included a failure to reach the podium at the 2016 Rio Olympics, a bronze-medal finish three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics, and a round-of-16 exit in last summer's World Cup.

New coach Emma Hayes, and a rejuvenated roster infused with youthful players hungry for their first taste of Olympic success, arrived in Paris with a golden opportunity to pursue gold without the immense pressure of being expected to do so.

But just like many of their predecessors, the USWNT is heading back to the top of the podium after completing an undefeated Olympic run.

It was Swanson who helped send them there. She scored the winning goal after receiving a through ball in the box from Korbin Albert and firing into the back of the net in the 57th minute.

Brazil, which controlled possession in the first half, was unable to apply as much pressure in the second half. U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher all but sealed the gold when she made a one-handed save at the far post off a header by Adriana in the box in the fourth minute of added time.

The celebration was on soon after - with Bruce Springsteen's “Born in the U.S.A.” playing in the stadium - as the USWNT captured its fifth gold medal.

“I’m very emotional. It’s been a dream of mine to be in this position," said Hayes, a London native. "I have to thank my dad because he’s the one who pushed me to this point to be able to come and coach an unbelievable group of players that have received me so well and taken on board everything I have asked. They are tremendous people and players and role models. Yeah, I love them.”

Brazil, which also lost to the U.S. in the final in 2004 and 2008, was seeking its first Olympic gold medal in women's soccer. For legendary soccer player Marta, Brazil's 38-year-old captain who played in each of those final losses, it was the final Olympic game of her career, having announced that she will retire from international football at the end of 2024.